Arrests collected on Oct. 14, 2021

Kendra Makalaya Beck, 20, 1203 S. McGeehee Lot 8, Poplarville, arrested by Poplarville PD on Oct. 7, for contributing to the neglect or delinquency of a child.

Timothy Rayshun Daniel, 19, 705 N. Jackson Ave.; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 7, for disorderly conduct, grand larceny, three counts of commercial burglary, armed robbery and controlled substance violation.

Takoda Jordan Miller, 23, 1203 S. McGeehee Lot 8, Poplarville, arrested by Poplarville PD on Oct. 7, for contributing to the neglect or delinquency of a child.

Carlos Gerrado Recarte Chavez, 23, 968 Ashville Dr., Slidell, La.; arrested by Picayune PD on Oct. 7, for taking away of a motor vehicle and domestic violence.

Adrien Raymond Villemuer, 46, 157 Shorty Burgess Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 7, for contempt of court.

Cody Edward Young, 30, 59458 Ten Pines Rd., Bogalusa; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 7, for two counts of residential burglary.

Hilton Anthony Falgoust, 57, 1346 John Amacker Rd., Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 8, for two counts of harboring a fugitive.

Shelby Kayrane Lumpkin, 28, 4925 Hammon St., Baton Rouge; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 8, for grand larceny.

William Gabriel Lumpkin, 49, 10 Morris Bond; arrested on Oct. 8, for simple assault.

Jared Joseph Sortino, 29, 25 Stegale St., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 8, for foreign fugitive warrant.

Stella Lizette Harman, 36, 207 Richardson Ozona Rd.; arrested by Picayune PD on Oct. 9, for possession of a controlled substance.

Brandon Travis Lee, 32, 10 Forever Love Lane, Carriere; arrested on Oct. 9, for contempt of court.

Danny Ray Peterson, 47, 11 Richard Johnson Rd., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 10, for disorderly conduct.

Rhonda Ann Schwartz, 53, 121 Woodland Rd., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 9, for DUI second.

Tara Megan Bennett, 33, 219 Smith Peters, Poplarville; arrested by Poplarville PD on Oct. 11, for no child restraint, no insurance, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle and no driver’s license.

Aaron James Toney, 27, 61 Old Creek Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 11, for no insurance, possession of paraphernalia and no driver’s license.

Glenn Joseph Dysart, 65, 31 Metzler Rd., Nicholson; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 12, for possession of a controlled substance.

Christian Elizabeth Free, 29, 165 Shorty Burgess Rd., Lot 13; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 12, for receiving stolen property.

Brandi Lynn Manso, 26, 26 Ridgecrest; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 12, for commercial burglary.

Anthony Francis Rogers, 33, 151 Shorty Burgess Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 12, for receiving stolen property.

Jeffery D. Westfall, 63, 88 Owl Hoot Rd., Perkinston; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 12, for resisting arrest by fleeing, careless driving, speeding on local highways, disorderly conduct and fleeing or eluding law enforcement in a motor vehicle.

Khaled Almaisari, 46, 720 B Cayten St.; arrested by MHP on Oct. 13, for DUI, speeding and careless driving.

Justin Lee Darnell, 31, 1507 Ceasar Rd., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 13, for contempt of court.

Jimmy Glenn Hopkins, 53, 436 Gogo Rd., Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 13, for carrying of a concealed weapon by a convicted felon.

Jamal Jackson, 41, 430 Slidell St., New Orleans; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 13, for three counts of contempt of court.

Candace Breanna Pendley, 26, 23104 Standard Dedeaux Rd., Pass Christian; arrested by Picayune PD on Oct. 13, for two counts of contempt of court and two counts of forgery.

Elizabeth Noel Sullivan, 33, 148 Oak Point Rd.; arrested by Picayune PD on Oct. 13, for contempt of court.

Robert K. Bailey, 43, 4007 Driftwood Dr.; arrested by Picayune PD on Oct. 14, for contempt of court.

Joey Duane Craddock, 35, 147 Liberty Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 14, for foreign fugitive warrant.

Jason Allen Swords, 41, 331 Balmoral Dr., Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 14, for two counts of simple assault and malicious mischief.