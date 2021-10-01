Arrest reports collected on Sept. 30, 2021

Justin David Allen, 33, 48 Progress Road, Poplarville; arrested by Poplarville PD on Sept. 24, for possession of paraphernalia.

Shelton Scott Andrews, 63, 4112 River Ridge Rd., Summit; arrested by Picayune PD on Sept. 24, for forgery and foreign fugitive warrant.

Amanda Marie Carrillo, 33, 89 Shorty Burgess Rd., Nicholson; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 24, for possession of a controlled substance.

Melanie Clarissa Holifield, 29, 66 Lakeview Dr., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 24, for foreign fugitive warrant.

Jarred McKeid Knight, 36, 1429 Warren St., Bogalusa, La.; arrested by Poplarville PD on Sept. 24, for malicious mischief, simple assault, domestic violence, aggravated assault on a police officer, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest by fleeing and two counts of public drunk/profanity.

Timothy Dewayne Mitchell, 58, 756 Sycamore Rd., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 24, for sale, transfer or distribution of a controlled substance.

Connor Lieghton Rowe, 28, 178 Wayne Stewart Rd., Lumberton; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 24, for petit larceny.

Amanda Denise Smith, 33, 301 Ridgeview, Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 24, for possession of a controlled substance.

Joshua Edward Bryant, 32, 17 B Cut Off Lane; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 25, for domestic violence.

Sean Peter Lawson, 54, 133 Eloise St.; arrested on Sept. 25, for disorderly conduct.

Chrishae Ceora Magee, 22, 618 Lewis Circle; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 25, for DUI.

Trysta Cherie Young, 36, 1101 Colbert St., Mandeville, La.; arrested by Picayune PD on Sept. 25, for two counts of contempt of court.

Michael James Balentine, 41, 1753 Highway 11 S.; arrested by Picayune PD on Sept. 26, for fleeing or eluding law enforcement, shoplifting and controlled substance violation.

Tony Terrell Clark, 33, 503 N. Sixth St., Lumberton; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 26, for two counts of contempt of court.

Shawna Dionne Hinton, 38, 605 E. Lakeshore Dr., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 26, for driving while license suspended and DUI.

William Darell Holland, 53, 1 Oasis Lane, Poplarville; arrested on Sept. 26, for controlled substance violation.

Brantley Joell Ladner, 30, 28176 Bill Cap Ladner Rd., Perkinston; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 26, for contempt of court.

Tiffany Rose Leleck, 34, 50 Alabama Lane; arrested on Sept. 26, for domestic violence.

Eric Colby Pearson, 34, 137 J.D. Gill Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 26, for DUI and controlled substance violation.

Chandler Dawayne Roberts, 19, 28 Harris Dr., Petal; arrested on Sept. 26, for possession of marijuana.

Whitney Cheyenne Dillard, 23, 32 Henleyfield McNeill Rd., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 27, for trafficking a controlled substance.

Ashley Pamela Marie Gerald, 26, 6009 C. Byrd Rd., Ocean Springs; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 27, for tampering with physical evidence, hindering prosecution and foreign fugitive warrant.

Christopher Brian Ghersanich, 33, 66 Hickory Lane, Carriere; arrested by Picayune PD on Sept. 27, for possession of a controlled substance and probation violation.

Albert Jeffery Stockstill, 49, 7 LD Stockstill Lane; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 27, for controlled substance violations.

Tiffany Nicole Tegethoff, 40, 520 Second St.; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 27, for two counts of contempt of court, possession of paraphernalia and controlled substance.

Stephanie Jean Fasulla, 31, 230 Rock Ranch Rd.; arrested by Picayune PD on Sept. 28, for contempt of court.

Tony Martin Hayden, 32, 128 Marsha St.; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 28, for controlled substance violations and carrying of a concealed weapon by a convicted felon.

Joshua Evan Russell, 29, 432 La Row, Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 28, for fleeing or eluding law enforcement.

Ricky Lee Burge, 55, 623 Lavelle Ladner Rd., Lumberton; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 29, for domestic violence.

Cameron Matthew Domingue, 28, 1406 Bender St.; arrested by Picayune PD on Sept. 29, for domestic violence.

John Paul Howell, 41, 2188 Beach Blvd., Room 121, Biloxi; arrested by Picayune PD on Sept. 29, for possession of a controlled substance.

Amanda Dawn Laurito, 40, 2188 Beach Blvd., Room 121, Biloxi; arrested by Picayune PD on Sept. 29, for possession of a controlled substance.

Joshua Jason Menesses, 35, 2121 Guillot Dr., St. Bernard, La.; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 29, for possession of a controlled substance and disorderly conduct.

Tyquerria Ashyri Michael, 18, 5072 Maid Marion Dr., Pascagoula; arrested by Poplarville PD on Sept. 29, for domestic violence.

Brittney Ann Kay Roberts, 21, 7 Rolling Oaks Dr.; arrested by Picayune PD on Sept. 29, for domestic violence.

Keri Sones, 34, 1315 Gumpond Blvd.; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 29, for disturbing the peace.

Jermaine Levell Wilson, 33, 2312 Morris St.; arrested by Picayune PD on Sept. 29, for contempt of court.