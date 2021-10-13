Arboretum to bring back open mic night

The Crosby Arboretum will host its “Music Under the Pines” open mic event on Saturday, Oct. 16 from 6-9 p.m.

“Its been a real popular event and we’re real excited,” said Crosby Arboretum Director Patricia Drackett.

The open mic event is an opportunity for members of the community to show off their musical talents. Each person will have a 15-minutes to either sing or play an instrument.

“15 minutes of fame,” Drackett calls it.

All genres of music are allowed. Performers are welcome to bring their own personal instruments; duos and group performers are also welcome. The Crosby Arboretum will provide the sound system and sound checks before each performance.

Open mic is a free event; the Crosby Arboretum will provide drinks and donated deserts.

To reserve a time to perform, call the Crosby Arboretum at 601-799-2311. The Crosby Arboretum also asks spectators to reserve their seat so staff can set up enough seats for everyone.