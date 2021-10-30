Highland Community Hospital

Birth Announcements

Okema Nicole Huderson and Senaka Darrell Hinton of Picayune, announce the birth of their daughter, Katie Reneé Hinton, born Oct. 21, 2021 at Highland Community Hospital.

Abigael Sarai Thompson and Ethan Charles Rachel of Picayune, announce the birth of their son, Dustin Charles Rachel, born Oct. 21, 2021 at Highland Community Hospital.

Haylee Ann Ladner and Landon Heath Peterson of Perkinston announce the birth of their son, Weston Heath Peterson, born Oct. 24, 2021 at Highland Community Hospital.

Amber Michelle Young and Christopher Daniel Williams of Picayune announce the birth of their son, Levi James Williams, born Oct. 22, 2021 at Highland Community Hospital.

Mikaela Elizabeth Dione Wood and Robert Samuel John Warren of Picayune, announce the birth of their son, Wyatt Zayne Warren, born Oct. 10, 2021 at Highland Community Hospital.

Amanda Jean Stockstill and Johnathan Viera of Picayune, announce the birth of their son, Kane Wayne Viera, born Oct. 26, 2021 at Highland Community Hospital.