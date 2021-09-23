William Jack Foster

September 20, 2021

William Jack Foster of Picayune, Mississippi passed away on Monday, September 20, 2021, at the age of 80 in the comfort of his home.

Jack lived most of his life in Picayune and a member of Christian Life Assembly of God Church. He worked for the Stennis Space Industry since 1962 were he retired as an Electrical Design Engineer. Jack was a Scout Master and later became part of the Royal Ranger Program.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Mary Elizabeth Foster; son, Clarence Lamar Foster (Crystal); daughter, Tina Louise Martin (Nick); sister, Helen Annett Lawrence; grandchildren, Sean, Ryan, Tyler, Justin, and Jennifer; three great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Clarence C. Foster and Emily Walley Foster.

A Celebration of life will be held by family at a date to be announced.

Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home. Please visit our website, picayunefuneral.com for the obituary where you may leave an online condolence or share photos and memories.