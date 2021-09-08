USM 2021 National Juried Painting Exhibition Set for Sept. 9 – Oct. 1

The Museum of Art in The University of Southern Mississippi’s School of Performing and Visual Arts will open its biennial 2021 National Juried Painting Exhibition featuring the best in contemporary paintings on Sept. 9 – Oct.1 at the Hattiesburg campus.

This year, 732 total entries were submitted by artists from across the country. From these, 52 paintings were selected for the exhibition, by juror and guest artist, Susan Palmisano.

“In making selections, I looked for work that was both technically strong and conceptually challenging. I also looked for work to represent a variety of styles, techniques, and visions, including those that challenge the boundaries of the painting discipline or others that excel within the confines of tradition,” said Palmisano. “The resulting exhibition brings together a chorus of rich and varied artistic voices, representative of today’s painting practice.”

Participating artists include:









Meg Aubrey, Corpus Christi, Texas

Sarah Bielski, Statesboro, Ga.

Heidi Brueckner, Oakland, Calif.

Liza Butts, Birmingham, Ala.

Gary Chapman, Birmingham, Ala.

Constance Culpepper, Phildelphia, Pa.

Alejandro Estrada, Saint Cloud, Fla.

Kari Friestad, South Bend, Ind.

Cassie Gnehm, San Antonio, Texas

Jeanette Hammerstein, Bloomington, Ind.

Samantha Haring, Cincinnati, Ohio

Gregory Hennen, Dyke, Va.

Zach Horn, Boston, Mass.

Vincent Hron, Winfield, Pa.

Teresa Jarzynski, Bethesda, Md.

Karen Kirshner, East Meadow, N.Y.

Justyna Kisielewicz, Coral Gables, Fla.

Alvaro Labanino, Miami, Fla.

Diane Lorio, Rockville, Md.

Kim Manfredi, Palm Springs, Calif.

John Markowitz, Cantonment, Fla.

Andrew Martin, Lubbock, Texas

Lib Mason, Brevard, N.C.

Robert Matejcek, La Junta, Colo.

Anat Michaeli, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Rachel Mindrup, Omaha, Neb.

Benjamin Murphy, Stillwater, Okla.

Katie Murphy, Johnson City, Tenn.

John Nativio, Cleveland, Ohio

Lindsay Overbey, Germantown, Tenn.

Thomas Pickarski, New York, N.Y.

Justin Price, Fort Collins, Colo.

Alan Paine Radebaugh, Albuquerque, N.M.

Eric Robinson, Severn, Md.

Kimberly Rodey, La Grange, Ill.

Sachi Rome, Riverdale, Ga.

Martina Sciolino, Hattiesburg, Miss.

Hannah Shipley, Boone, N.C.

Derek Smith, Brookhaven, Miss.

Carolyn Springer, Indianapolis, Ind.

Anne Stagg, Tallahassee, Fla.

Susan Stevens, Hattiesburg, Miss.

Jason Stout, Martin, Tenn.

Wanda Sullivan, Mobile, Ala.

Caitlyn Swift, Pomerene, Ariz.

Laurence Unger, Houston, Texas

Jason Valdez, Corpus Christi, Texas

Gregory Wilkin, Columbia, S.C.

Jammie Williams, Ashland City, Tenn.

Erin Wohletz, Knoxville, Tenn.

Donna Wolfe, Livingston, Texas

Yingde Wu, Missouri, Texas

The exhibition opens September 9 and runs through October 1, in the Gallery of Art & Design, George Hurst. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m, Monday through Friday.

An awards ceremony and lecture presentation by Palmisano, will be hosted virtually through Zoom, on September 30, beginning at 7 p.m. (Join Stream)

The exhibition is presented in part by the generous support of Partners for the Arts. Find more information about the Museum of Art at USM.