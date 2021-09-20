U.S. News Awards Belhaven National Accolades in Several Categories

(Jackson, Miss.) – U.S. News & World Report honored Belhaven University with several national awards for its excellence in higher education.

The University earned accolades in four major categories of the U.S. News & World Best Colleges 2022 list: Best Regional Universities South, Best Value Regional Universities South, Best Undergraduate Teaching for Regional Universities South, and Best Social Mobility Regional Universities South.

“I’m pleased that U.S. News & World Report has recognized the significance of a Belhaven University education,” said Belhaven University President Dr. Roger Parrott. “These accolades affirm what we already know about the caliber of our programs, faculty, and students.”

Belhaven was ranked 54th for Best Regional Universities South. This is the second time the University has been ranked in the top 60 and the seventh time they were honored in the Best Regional University category. U.S. News highlighted the University’s improvements in its overall score, graduation rate, peer assessment and first year retention, faculty-to-student ratio, ACT scores of accepted students, and alumni giving.

The University earned a ranking of 15th for the Best Undergraduate Teaching accolade. Top college administrators voted and honored Belhaven’s focus and strong commitment to undergraduate teaching. “The recognition reflects our academic strength, but it is when students interact with our faculty, they understand Belhaven’s heart for Christian care, and our commitment to assure that every student develops their God-given gifts to full potential,” observed Parrott.

Best Social Mobility Regional Universities South honored Belhaven for advancing social mobility by enrolling and graduating disadvantaged students who were awarded with Pell Grants. The University moved from 66th to 52nd in this category.

Belhaven University Provost Dr. Bradford Smith said, “We’re proud of the faculty assembled here at Belhaven who care about each student and are focused on making the classroom experience stimulating and life-changing. At Belhaven, students from anywhere—small town, big city, or anywhere in between—can discover their life dreams and graduate prepared to pursue them.”

U.S. News also awarded Belhaven the top 24th ranking for Best Value Regional Universities South. Best value schools are those above average academically and cost considerably less than many other schools when the financial aid that they dispense, in the form of need-based grants and scholarships, is taken into account.

“This award affirms the tremendous value found in a degree from Belhaven University,” Vice President for University Enrollment and Marketing Dr. Kevin Russell. “Competitive pricing and strong scholarship opportunities give students a top quality, private, and Christ-centered education at public university prices. We strive to be exceptional stewards of our resources and seek to provide a quality education at costs that are obtainable.