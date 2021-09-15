Trio of first collegiate goals help power Pearl River past Southwest

SUMMIT, Miss. — Pearl River was scoring at a rapid pace on Tuesday as a trio of Wildcats netted their first collegiate goals in a lopsided 5-0 win at Southwest.

“I was happy that we were able to set in defensively,” head coach Henrik Madsen said. “Southwest has had some good wins, so we had to feel them out. We changed a few things up at the half and were able to get goals in the second half.”

Over much of the first half, neither Pearl River (2-3 overall; 1-1 MACCC South) nor Southwest (2-3; 0-2) were able to do much in attack, but the Wildcats broke through in the 31st minute.

After being awarded a penalty kick, the Wildcats sent freshman Alexis Cochran (Hurley; East Central) to take the kick. Cochran quickly put the ball to the left of the diving keeper and into the back of the net for her first career goal.

In the 57th minute, Ally Davis (Hattiesburg) received a cross from Katie Havard (Hurley; East Central) and put it past the keeper to double the Wildcat advantage, 2-0.

Jessica Harrison (Gulfport; St. Patrick) got on the scoresheet for the first time in the 73rd minute of match, putting a Zaria Crumpton (Leakesville; Greene County) cross into the net.

Moments later, the Crumpton and Harrison connection was in full force again as another cross was finished by Harrison, making the score 4-0.

Pearl River capped the scoring in the 83rd minute as Abigail Phillips (Darlington, England.; Longfield Academy) bagged the first goal of her collegiate career, pushing the Wildcats ahead 5-0.

The score held for the remainder of the contest as Pearl River claimed the match 5-0.

“I think it was a really good team effort,” Madsen said. “Everyone was able to get some minutes on the field. I’m really happy with their play.

UP NEXT

The Wildcats return to the pitch on Friday as they host Meridian. The match is set for a 5 p.m. start and will be livestreamed at PRCCMedia.com/gold.