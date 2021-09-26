Today is September 26, 2021

NATIONAL PANCAKE DAY

National Pancake Day on September 26th sets up a tall stack of syrupy goodness to celebrate! Set the table. Mix up the batter. Heat up the griddle. Because the butter is ready to melt and the flapjacks are delicious!

Also known as Johnnycakes, griddle cakes or hotcakes, this batter-made breakfast item dates back more than 30,000 years. In fact, it may be the oldest breakfast food in history.

It became a traditional part of Fat Tuesday (Shrove Tuesday) celebrations when revelers would feast before fasting. They still do! The thin cakes can be rolled and filled with fruit and other fillings. Usually, though, they’re stacked and drizzled with flavored syrup.

Add fruit, nuts or whipped topping, too. While served mostly as a breakfast item, pancakes along with bacon, ham, hashbrowns and other morning offerings also make a delicious supper. Breakfast for dinner is a nice change of pace in many homes.

HOW TO OBSERVE #NationalPancakeDay

There are so many ways to enjoy pancakes! Whether you go out to your favorite breakfast joint or make them at home, be sure to add your favorite syrups and toppings. We even have a few recipes for you to try. Do you make pancake art? Then we want to see your stack! Post photos and recipes while you celebrate.

NATIONAL SITUATIONAL AWARENESS DAY

On September 26th, National Situational Awareness Day brings attention to personal safety.

Situational awareness is the foundation of one’s personal safety. It focuses on being aware and paying attention to your environment. Situational awareness is just another word for mindfulness. And developing it makes you more present in daily activities. In turn, it also helps you make better decisions in all aspects of life.

This day highlights the importance of using situational awareness skills in everyday life to stay out of harm’s way. Harm may come in the form of walking in front of a moving car or that of an assailant. Either scenario can happen from a myriad of distractions causing one not to be aware of the surroundings and situation.

In a dangerous situation, being aware of a threat even seconds before may keep someone safe. It gives them time to act instead of reacting. The lack of or inadequate situational awareness is considered one of the primary factors in accidents attributed to human error.

Although this skill is lacking in many parts of modern society, our ancestors used it to great utility to survive. For decades, the military and law enforcement have taught it to their personnel. However, situational awareness training is not exclusive to their training regimens. Most experts agree that situational awareness is the number one skill for the safety of everyone.

In World War I, Oswald Boelke identified the concept of situational awareness. He realized ‘the importance of gaining an awareness of the enemy before the enemy gained a similar awareness and devised methods for accomplishing this.’

HOW TO OBSERVE #NationalSituationalAwarenessDay

A great way to observe this important day is by discussing it with those around you. While you do, you’ll be improving the safety of those you love. Be human again. Pay attention to the people and events happening around you more than you pay attention to modern-day events.

What Happened On This Day – September 26