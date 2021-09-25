Today is September 25, 2021
NATIONAL QUESADILLA DAY (Dia de la Quesadilla)
National Quesadilla Day on September 25th encourages us to pull a chair up to the table and eat some authentic Mexican food. While it’s not a sandwich or a taco, the quesadilla satisfies snack cravings while also completing a meal.
Typically made with a corn tortilla and filled with cheese, we heat quesadillas until the cheese melts. Then it hits the grill or frier until just crispy. Some people also include other fillings such as cooked sausage, chicken, pork, or beef. And don’t forget the toppings. Fresh tomatoes, salsa, herbs, sour cream, guacamole, or chilies bring a whole other level of flavor to the quesadilla. Don’t forget to finish it with a squeeze of lime. Serve it with an ice-cold beer or a margarita, and the meal is complete.
Families love quesadillas, too! In households around the country, families include quesadillas as a popular mealtime solution. In fact, V&V Supremo recently found one in three people are making quesadillas at least once a week*. Additionally, quesadillas have crossed over from authentic Mexican restaurant menus to more typical chain restaurants. Even higher-end gourmet eateries include them on their menus. Their simplicity allows for easy customization and people of all ages love to eat to them, too.
HOW TO OBSERVE #NationalQuesadillaDay
Can you taste them yet? You will! Whether for a snack or a meal, quesadilla’s hit the spot. Just gather up your favorite ingredients for a quesadilla night. Be sure to include the most essential ingredient – family. Together you can build authentic quesadillas and celebrate the day. As you do, be sure to share the experience with us by using #NationalQuesadillaDay on social media.
Recipe from https://www.simplyrecipes.com/recipes/quesadilla/
Quesadilla
Ingredients
- Large flour tortillas
- Grated cheese – either mild or sharp cheddar, or Monterey Jack
- Olive oil or butter
Optional:
- Sliced mushrooms
- Green onions
- Black olives, sliced
- Fresh tomatoes, diced
- Chicken pieces
- Avocado
- Lettuce
- Apple cider vinegar
- Salt
Method
-
Heat the tortillas until air pockets form:
Heat a large skillet (cast iron works great) on medium high heat. Add a small amount of oil (about 1/2 teaspoon) and spread it around the bottom of the pan with a spatula (you could use butter as well).
Take one large flour tortilla and place it in the pan. Flip the tortilla over a few times, 10 seconds between flips. Air pockets should begin to form within the tortilla.
-
Add cheese and other ingredients:
When pockets of air begin to form, take a handful of grated cheese, sprinkle over the top of the tortilla, making sure that the cheese does not land on the pan itself.
Add whatever additional ingredients you choose – green onion, sliced mushrooms, olives, tomatoes, etc. If you would like your quesadilla to be a chicken quesadilla, add some diced cooked chicken.
Take care not to layer on the ingredients too thickly – this is a quesadilla, not a quiche!
-
Lower heat and cover pan:
Reduce the heat to low and cover the pan. The pan should be hot enough by now to have plenty of residual heat to melt the cheese and brown the tortilla. If the quesadilla begins to smoke too much, remove from the heat.
After a minute, check to see if the cheese is melted. If not, return the cover and keep checking every minute until the cheese is melted.
-
Fold tortilla over:
When the cheese is sufficiently melted, use a spatula to lift up one side of the quesadilla and flip over the other side, as if you were making an omelette.
The tortilla should by now be browned slightly. If it is not browned, turn the heat up to high and flip the quesadilla over every 10 seconds or so until it gets browned.
-
Remove quesadilla from pan and cut into wedges:
To make the lettuce to accompany the quesadilla, thinly slice some iceberg lettuce. Sprinkle some cider vinegar on it and some salt.
NATIONAL COMIC BOOK DAY
Every year on September 25th, National Comic Book Day honors the art, artists and the stories of comic books. Fans and collectors, readers and artists come together to celebrate the day with events across the country.
First popularized in the United States, comic books are also called comic magazines. Generally, comic books produce drawn sequential and opposing panels representing individual scenes. Each scene often includes descriptive prose and written narratives. When placed together, the panels form a complete story or a portion of a serial.
The earliest comic strips, (which later gave birth to comic books), displayed dialogue in bubbles or balloons above characters’ heads. As an art form, the designs can be quite intricate. For example, text, dialogue, personalities, color and imagery all enhance part of a storyline. Over time, these storylines also distinguish eras, artists, genres and themes.
People who collect comic books are known as pannapictagraphist.
The term “comic book” comes from the first book sold as a book reprinted of humorous comic strips. Despite their name, comic books are not all humorous in tone and feature stories in all genres.
One of the earliest known comics printed was The Adventures of Obadiah Oldbuck. The 1842 hardcover comic book became the first known American comic book.
In 1896, a comic-book magazine was published in the United States featuring The Yellow Kid in a sequence titled “McFadden’s Row of Flats” drawn by Richard Felton Outcault. The 196-page book featured black and white print and measured 5×7 inches. It sold for 50 cents.
In 1933, a comic book, Famous Funnies, appeared in the United States. Many believe the work to be the first real comic book. The reprinting of earlier newspaper comic strips established many of the story-telling devices used in comics.
HOW TO OBSERVE #NationalComicBookDay
This dynamic art form continues to inspire artists and storytellers today. Try sharing your collections and artwork to spread the love. Attend a convention or visit a comic book store. Maybe you’ll discover a great find. Study the art of comic books. Explore the styles and artistry. Read about the history and how the medium changed and evolved.
Learn about the careers of Steve Ditko, John Buscema, Curt Swan or Carmine Infantino. Tell us who your favorite comic book artist or storyteller is.
Pick up a comic book to read and use #NationalComicBookDay to post on social media.
Educators, visit the National Day Calendar classroom for projects designed to include the days in your classroom.
What Happened On This Day – September 25
-
2008 China launches Shenzhou spacecraft with 3 astronauts
This was the third human manned space flight mission of China’s Space Program.
-
1992 NASA launches the Mars Observer
The robotic space probe’s main goal was to study Mars. Almost a year later all communications with it were lost.
-
1977 Runners run the first Chicago Marathon
One of the world’s six major marathons, which include the marathons in Berlin, Boston, London, New York, and Tokyo, the Chicago Marathon was initially called the Mayor Daley Marathon. The first race was won by Rhud Metzner.
-
1962 The People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria is officially created
Ferhat Abbas was appointed as the President of the Algerian National Assembly, and Ben Bella was seated as the country’s new Prime Minister.
-
1890 Sequoia National Park is established by the United States Congress
The park, situated in the state of California is famous for its giant sequoia trees.
Gulfport man sentenced to over 6 years in prison for firearm offense
GULFPORT, Miss. – A Gulfport man was sentenced today to 74 months in prison for being an unlawful user of... read more