Today is September 24, 2021

NATIONAL CHERRIES JUBILEE DAY

On September 24th National Cherries Jubilee Day serves up a tasty dessert. Smitten with this simply elegant dessert, cherry lovers celebrate this sweet holiday with delight.

Auguste Escoffier receives the credit for the Cherries Jubilee recipe. Since he knew Queen Victoria’s fondness for cherries, Escoffier prepared the dish for one of her Jubilee celebrations. However, his original method didn’t include ice cream. Instead, the chef poached the cherries in a simple syrup and poured warm brandy over them. Then just before serving, dramatically set the alcohol aflame.

Later recipes added the liqueur Kirschwasser and ice cream.

The word jubilee means many things. However, in reference to the vibrant dessert featuring plump cherries, it means a celebration. As we all know, desserts often accompany celebrations. And cherries jubilee is no exception. The excitement associated with the grand presentation accentuated the event, too.

Escoffier had a knack for simplicity and elegance. He also created the Peach Melba in honor of Nellie Melba. The famous chef even named a macaron after Sarah Bernhardt. (Though there’s no day on the calendar for it, yet.)

Ingredients Deselect All 2 (15-ounce) cans whole Bing cherries in juice, drained and juice reserved 1 tablespoon sugar 1 tablespoon cornstarch 1/4 cup kirsch or cognac, warmed 2 pints vanilla ice cream