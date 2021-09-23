September 23, 2021

  • 75°

Today is September 23, 2021

By Special to the Item

Published 7:00 am Thursday, September 23, 2021

NATIONAL GREAT AMERICAN POT PIE DAY

National Great American Pot Pie Day cooks up a toasty meal on September 23rd. Warm up the home with a toasty meal of pot pies to celebrate!

Pot pies typically include both a flaky top crust and a bottom crust. Occasionally, recipes omit the bottom crust. Fill them with tender chicken, beef or pork, and lots of vegetables for a hearty meal. Some other delicious fillings include turkey and seafood. Popular veggies include potatoes, carrots, green beans, and peas. Finally, the gravy and seasonings make the pies irresistible. When they begin heating up in the oven, the family knows when dinner is ready!
This crowd-pleaser draws families together. During the cooler days, a meal of pot pie easily uses up vegetables from the garden and leftovers. It fills bellies after a long day of work, too. Several pies may be prepared ahead and frozen, too.
During the crisper evenings, gather friends and family around the table. These hot pies can be made to serve individually or one large pie. Either way, the aroma fills the home and warms the heart.

HOW TO OBSERVE #GreatAmericanPotPieDay

We know you love celebrating all kinds of pie! This day gives you an opportunity to celebrate another version, a savory kind. Invite the family to help make homemade pot pies. Go out to eat and order one from your favorite country restaurant. Or, pick up some frozen pot pies at the grocery store. The broad selection will satisfy everyone.

Recipe from https://www.allrecipes.com/recipe/26317/chicken-pot-pie-ix/

Ingredients

Original recipe yields 8 servings

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C.)

  • In a saucepan, combine chicken, carrots, peas, and celery. Add water to cover and boil for 15 minutes. Remove from heat, drain and set aside.

  • In the saucepan over medium heat, cook onions in butter until soft and translucent. Stir in flour, salt, pepper, and celery seed. Slowly stir in chicken broth and milk. Simmer over medium-low heat until thick. Remove from heat and set aside.

  • Place the chicken mixture in bottom pie crust. Pour hot liquid mixture over. Cover with top crust, seal edges, and cut away excess dough. Make several small slits in the top to allow steam to escape.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 30 to 35 minutes, or until pastry is golden brown and filling is bubbly. Cool for 10 minutes before serving.

On this date:

What Happened On This Day – September 23

  • 1965 The Indo-Pakistani War comes to an end after a UN-mandated ceasefire

    Also known as the Second Kashmiri War, the war was fought between India and Pakistan over the disputed territory of Kashmir.

  • 1952 Nixon Makes his Checkers Speech

    The televised speech was made by then-Vice Presidential candidate Richard Nixon as a response to accusations of corruption and use of campaign funds for private expenses. The speech received its name due to the mention of Checkers, a dog he had received as a gift for his children. In the speech, he emphasized that he intended to keep Checkers.

  • 1932 The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is Founded

    The Middle Eastern country was created by merging the kingdoms of Hejaz and Nejd by Ibn Saud, the king of the House of Saud. The day is celebrated as Saudi National Day in the Kingdom.

  • 1909 Phantom of the Opera makes its Literary Debut

    The novel about a disfigured musical genius was written by French writer Gaston Leroux. It was first published as a series in the French newspaper, Le Gaulois. The novel was later adapted as a popular musical and as a film.

  • 1889 Nintendo is Founded

    The Japanese gaming company was created by entrepreneur Fusajiro Yamauchi as a card company called Nintendo Koppai, which was based in Kyoto. The company originally produced and sold playing cards called Hanafuda. The release of Donkey Kong, an arcade game in 1981, brought Nintendo to the forefront of electronic and video games industry.

Print Article

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar