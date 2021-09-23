Today is September 23, 2021
NATIONAL GREAT AMERICAN POT PIE DAY
National Great American Pot Pie Day cooks up a toasty meal on September 23rd. Warm up the home with a toasty meal of pot pies to celebrate!
HOW TO OBSERVE #GreatAmericanPotPieDay
We know you love celebrating all kinds of pie! This day gives you an opportunity to celebrate another version, a savory kind. Invite the family to help make homemade pot pies. Go out to eat and order one from your favorite country restaurant. Or, pick up some frozen pot pies at the grocery store. The broad selection will satisfy everyone.
On this date:
What Happened On This Day – September 23
1965 The Indo-Pakistani War comes to an end after a UN-mandated ceasefire
Also known as the Second Kashmiri War, the war was fought between India and Pakistan over the disputed territory of Kashmir.
1952 Nixon Makes his Checkers Speech
The televised speech was made by then-Vice Presidential candidate Richard Nixon as a response to accusations of corruption and use of campaign funds for private expenses. The speech received its name due to the mention of Checkers, a dog he had received as a gift for his children. In the speech, he emphasized that he intended to keep Checkers.
1932 The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is Founded
The Middle Eastern country was created by merging the kingdoms of Hejaz and Nejd by Ibn Saud, the king of the House of Saud. The day is celebrated as Saudi National Day in the Kingdom.
1909 Phantom of the Opera makes its Literary Debut
The novel about a disfigured musical genius was written by French writer Gaston Leroux. It was first published as a series in the French newspaper, Le Gaulois. The novel was later adapted as a popular musical and as a film.
1889 Nintendo is Founded
The Japanese gaming company was created by entrepreneur Fusajiro Yamauchi as a card company called Nintendo Koppai, which was based in Kyoto. The company originally produced and sold playing cards called Hanafuda. The release of Donkey Kong, an arcade game in 1981, brought Nintendo to the forefront of electronic and video games industry.
