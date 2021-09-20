Today is September 20, 2021

NATIONAL FRIED RICE DAY

Order up a side of Hibachi Chicken Rice to celebrate National Fried Rice Day on September 20th.

During this food holiday, fried rice stars as the centerpiece of the meal. Its flavor captures the diners’ hearts and keeps them coming back for more. Together with shrimp, chicken or beef, fried rice makes a complete meal. More adventurous foodies can spice it up with Spicy Chicken Rice.

Made with a combination of long-grained rice, peas, carrots and onions, fried rice requires perfectly incorporated eggs to bring it all together.

While enjoying a meal with fried rice, remember that it compliments vegetables and protein equally well. Another great reason to celebrate is that fried rice goes well with your favorite flavors. Sweet, sour, spicy or a combination, you can’t go wrong with fried rice! When all the flavors and aromas add up to a memorable meal, the celebrating is easy.

Fried Rice FAQ

Q. What kind of rice is best when making fried rice?

A. Long-grained rice is best because it has less starch.

Q. Is fried rice cooked twice?

A. Yes. It is boiled before it is fried.

Recipe from https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a25325036/how-to-make-fried-rice/

INGREDIENTS 3 tbsp. sesame oil, divided 3 large eggs Kosher salt 2 carrots, diced 3 green onions, thinly sliced, white and green parts divided 3 cloves garlic, minced 1 tbsp. peeled and minced ginger (from a 1″ piece) 4 c. cooked long grain rice (preferably leftover) 3/4 c. frozen peas 3 tbsp. low-sodium soy sauce