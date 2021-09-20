Today is September 20, 2021
NATIONAL FRIED RICE DAY
Order up a side of Hibachi Chicken Rice to celebrate National Fried Rice Day on September 20th.
During this food holiday, fried rice stars as the centerpiece of the meal. Its flavor captures the diners’ hearts and keeps them coming back for more. Together with shrimp, chicken or beef, fried rice makes a complete meal. More adventurous foodies can spice it up with Spicy Chicken Rice.
Made with a combination of long-grained rice, peas, carrots and onions, fried rice requires perfectly incorporated eggs to bring it all together.
While enjoying a meal with fried rice, remember that it compliments vegetables and protein equally well. Another great reason to celebrate is that fried rice goes well with your favorite flavors. Sweet, sour, spicy or a combination, you can’t go wrong with fried rice! When all the flavors and aromas add up to a memorable meal, the celebrating is easy.
Fried Rice FAQ
Q. What kind of rice is best when making fried rice?
A. Long-grained rice is best because it has less starch.
Q. Is fried rice cooked twice?
A. Yes. It is boiled before it is fried.
Recipe from https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a25325036/how-to-make-fried-rice/
Kosher salt
- Heat a large cast iron skillet over high heat until very hot, about 2 minutes. Add 1 tablespoon oil.
- Beat egg with 2 teaspoons water and a large pinch salt and add to skillet. Cook, stirring to form large soft curds, about 30 seconds. Transfer to a plate.
- Return skillet to high heat and add 2 tablespoons oil, the carrots, and whites of the green onions. Cook until lightly golden, about 2 minutes. Add garlic and ginger and cook, stirring, until fragrant, 1 minute.
- Add rice, peas, and cooked eggs to skillet. Pour in soy sauce and cook, stirring until heated through, 1 minute. Season with salt and pepper and stir in the remaining green onions.
On this date:
What Happened On This Day – September 20
-
2011 The official US military policy of “don’t ask, don’t tell” ends
The policy was instituted by the administration of Bill Clinton in 1994. Under the policy, openly gay personnel were not allowed to serve in the United States military, but they could serve as long as they did not reveal their LGBT status.
-
2001 American President, George W. Bush Declares War on Terror
The global military campaign against terrorism was first declared in the aftermath of the September 11 attacks in the United States. The phrase was used by President Bush in a speech given to the United States Congress.
-
1984 The Cosby Show Airs for the First Time
The popular television sitcom followed the lives of a Brooklyn-based African-American family called the Huxtables. The show ran for 8 years on NBC and was largely based on the stand up comedy of Bill Cosby, who played the role of Heathcliff “Cliff” Huxtable, the father in the show.
-
1973 Billie Jean King Wins the Battle of the Sexes
The mixed gender tennis match between top tennis player Bobby Riggs and Billie Jean King was held in Houston, Texas after Riggs won another mixed gender match against Margaret Court earlier in the year. The matches were prompted by Riggs’ comments that even at an age of 55, he could beat any female tennis player. King beat Riggs and took home the $100,000 prize money. The match was and still is one of the most viewed tennis matches on television – it was watched by about 90 million people around the world.
-
1904 Wilbur Wright Makes the First Circular Flight
Wright, who with his brother Orville, is credited for inventing the first airplane, made a complete circle in 1 minute and 16 seconds on the Wright Flyer II.
Four inmates escape from county jail, two still at large
