Today is Sept. 19, 2021

TALK LIKE A PIRATE DAY

Talk Like a Pirate Day sails away annually on September 19th.

All you bilge rats, Aaaaaaaaaaaaarrrrrrrrrrrrgh! As you are out and about on September 19th, don’t be surprised if people are saying, “Ahoy Matie,” “Avast,” “Aye, Aye Capt’n,” “Land ho!” “Hornpipe,” and many other pirate-like phrases, because it’s International Talk Like a Pirate Day.

While ordering your coffee in the drive-thru, ask if they have change for gold bullion. Try testing your pirate language out at the library when asking for the location of Moby Dick. The pirate language always fairs well in rough seas. Settle a debate with “I’m right or I’ll walk the plank!”

When the boss gives you a new project, “Aye, aye, Capt’n,” is the correct response. However, beware calling the boss any frothy names. The goal of the day is not to lose your job.

To polish your persona, practice a swagger, limp or squint. Long days at sea give pirates unique qualities.

HOW TO OBSERVE #TalkLikeAPirateDay

Anchor’s away! Get your sea legs and a barrel o’ rum. Feel free to join in anytime with your own version of Pirate-ese. Learn more on how to talk like a pirate here. Use #TalkLikeAPirateDay to share on social media.

Educators, visit the National Day Calendar Classroom for projects all year long – including talking like a pirate!

TALK LIKE A PIRATE DAY HISTORY

John Baur and Mark Summers (aka Ol’ Chumbucket and Cap’n Slappy) created this international day in 1995. Click here for the entire story!

WIFE APPRECIATION DAY

Wife Appreciation Day on the third Sunday in September provides an opportunity for spouses to show appreciation to their wives.

The relationship between a husband and a wife takes balance. Every day, spouses do things for each other, sometimes without thinking. Other times, work and responsibilities get in the way. This observance offers a way to remind husbands to show a little appreciation to their wives.

This particular observance sets aside time for couples who have no children. Not every woman is a mother, either by chance or choice. Since so many holidays celebrate families with children, this day offers a day for those who remained childless.

HOW TO OBSERVE #WifeAppreciationDay

Couples may choose to celebrate the day traditionally with a gift of flowers, perfume, jewelry or clothing. However, other options include a day at a spa, tickets to a show or dinner at a nice restaurant. A foot massage and cooking breakfast or dinner at home can also say, “Thank you for all the things you do every day. I appreciate them.” Share your celebration using #WifeAppreciationDay to post on social media.

NATIONAL WIFE APPRECIATION DAY HISTORY

While National Day Calendar research did not uncover the source of the day, we did identify the underlying meaning of Wife Appreciation Day. Even though it honored married women, the focus on honoring those who didn’t have children. The day makes up for Mother’s Day when there are no children in the marriage.

On this date: