September 27, 2021

  • 84°

This Week in Pearl River Community College Athletics

By Special to the Item

Published 11:25 am Monday, September 27, 2021

WEDNESDAY
Volleyball at Lawson State | Birmingham, Ala. | 5 p.m.
THURSDAY
Football at East Central | Decatur, Miss. | PRCCMedia.com/gold | 6:30 p.m.
Rodeo at West Alabama | Livingston, Ala. | 6 p.m.
FRIDAY
Women’s Soccer at Itawamba | Fulton, Miss. | LetsGoICCTV.com | 2 p.m.
Men’s Soccer at Itawamba | Fulton, Miss. | LetsGoICCTV.com | 4 p.m.
Rodeo at West Alabama | Livingston, Ala. | 6 p.m.
SATURDAY
Volleyball vs Bevill State | Shivers Gymnasium | PRCCMedia.com/gold | 2 p.m.
Rodeo at West Alabama | Livingston, Ala. | 6 p.m.
SUNDAY
Men’s Soccer at USC-Lancaster | Lancaster, S.C. | Noon
Print Article

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar