By Erlene Smith

The fear of the Lord is a fountain of life, to depart from the snares of death. Proverbs 14:27. (KJV)

Ponce de Leon was a Spanish explorer who explored much of Florida while seeking an imaginary spring called The Fountain of Youth. This spring supposedly restored youth to old people who bathed in or drank its waters. Although Ponce de Leon never found the Fountain of Youth, a much more valuable fountain is available to us all: The Fountain of Life.

The word fountain means a free-flowing source of life -giving water. Metaphorically speaking, the fear of the Lord is a fountain of life. The word fear means to hold in awe and respect the Lord. If we fear God, we will keep His commandments and put Him first in our lives. He literally becomes our Fountain of Life in that following Him, we will depart from the snares of death.

A snare is a trap to catch birds and animals.One type of snare uses a rope or cord. Either the animal steps in the trap and is snared by the feet, or the rope falls from above and catches the animal by the neck.

The most common trap is a net. Animals are attracted to the net by the bait. Among the baits that Satan uses today to entrap humans are drugs, alcohol, sex, greed, lust. Figuratively, snares speak of peril or death and destruction of the body and soul

Accepting Christ as our savior and making Him Lord of our lives will deliver us from these snares of death and give us abundant life now, and everlasting life now and forever.

The Fountain of Life is free to all who will drink of it. We find in Isaiah 55:1 “Ho everyone that thirsteth, come ye to the waters, and he that hath no money, come ye…”

Prayer: Thank You, Lord, for the Fountain of Life through your son Jesus Christ. Help us to drink freely of this Fountain and then let it flow from our lives to the lives of others. Praise Your Holy Name!