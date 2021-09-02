Suicide Awareness and Prevention Walk set for Sept. 14

The Pearl River Central School Social Workers are hosting a Pearl River County Suicide Awareness and Prevention Walk at the Carriere Community Walking Trail. The walk will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, from 6-8 p.m.

We hope this will become an annual event and we would like to invite you to attend, participate, and promote the walk in your agencies, with clients, and in the community. Please post the flyer in a visible location for your clients to view. The attached flyer includes links to our school website, registration, and to the foundation. In the event of inclement weather, etc…check our school website for any notice of cancellation.

For mental health providers, please complete the registration form to have your agency/practice information included on the community resource flyer. To register for the event, you may click on this registration link, or the link included on the attached flyer.