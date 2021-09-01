Spring Hill College Provides Refuge to Students from Loyola University New Orleans in Aftermath of Hurricane Ida

Spring Hill College will welcome approximately 150 students from Loyola University New Orleans in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida. The students began arriving on campus Tuesday, August 31, with more expected this week. They are accompanied by members of their Student Affairs and Residential Life Staff.

Like most of New Orleans, the University completely lost power as a result of Hurricane Ida, and students are being relocated to places with electricity and other essential services. When students couldn’t make it home, Tania Tetlow, JD, President of Loyola University New Orleans, and E. Joseph Lee, PhD President of Spring Hill College, began making plans for these students to come to Spring Hill.

Tetlow said, ”We are so grateful to Spring Hill for helping us in our time of need. Their generosity has brought comfort and caring to our students. We cannot thank President Lee and his team enough for their quick planning and enormous kindness.”

“It’s an honor to assist the students, faculty, and staff from our sister Jesuit school,” Lee said. This is part of our tradition of service. But most importantly, it’s following Christ’s example of helping those in need. We welcome them to the campus and to the city of Mobile.”

Loyola is a sister Jesuit school to Spring Hill. Both are members of the Association of Jesuit Colleges and Universities (AJCU). In 2005, Spring Hill College housed Loyola students in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. “We have a legacy of caring for others — it’s in our DNA — from our faith life to our campus life here at Spring Hill,” said Lee