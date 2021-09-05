Southern Miss Alumni Association Hosts Friday Night @ Spirit Park Series

The Southern Miss Alumni Association is proud to announce the return of Friday Night at the Fountain – under a new name and at a new location. Friday Night @ Spirit Park will take place each Friday night prior to a home game weekend and feature a pep rally followed by live music at Southern Station.

“We are thrilled to be a part of bringing action back to campus with the Friday Night @ Spirit Park series,” said Jerry DeFatta, executive director of the Southern Miss Alumni Association. “This event series will be a headline program for our Student Alumni Association and will ensure students, alumni and fans have something fun to experience right here on campus each home game weekend.”

The first Friday Night @ Spirit Park event will be held Friday, Sept. 10 at Southern Station in Spirit Park. A pep rally will begin at 5:30 p.m. featuring Head Coach Will Hall, the USM Cheerleaders, Seymour and The Pride of Mississippi Marching Band. Live music by Ra’Shad the Blues Kid will begin at approximately 6:30 p.m.

Alumni, fans and friends of the University are invited to attend each Friday Night @ Spirit Park and encouraged to bring chairs, blankets and coolers to enjoy the energy of campus. Food trucks will be on-site each week.

Friday Night @ Spirit Park will be held on the following dates: Friday, Sept. 10; Friday, Sept. 17; Friday, Oct. 8; Friday, Oct. 15; and Friday, Nov. 5. Featured artists will be announced on the Southern Miss Alumni Association Facebook page and within the Association’s Game Week emails. To ensure you receive communication from the Southern Miss Alumni Association, visit www.SouthernMissAlumni.com.

Following the event on Friday, Sept. 10, the Alumni Association and Southern Miss Athletics will host the inaugural Screaming Eagles event designed to teach all students how to be engaged Golden Eagle fans during games at The Rock.

“The Screaming Eagles event will be a unique opportunity for Southern Miss students to begin to understand what is expected of them on gameday at The Rock,” added DeFatta.

For more information on the Southern Miss Alumni Association, follow them across all social media platforms: Facebook.com/SouthernMissAlumniAssociation and @USMAlumni on Twitter and Instagram.

The Southern Miss Alumni Association serves as a driving force in the effort to advance The University of Southern Mississippi by providing alumni with a deeper connection to Southern Miss. For more information on the Alumni Association, including membership options, visit SouthernMissAlumni.com.