Southeast Louisiana National Wildlife Refuges Clean-up in Response to Hurricane Ida: Closure to the Refuges Complex Headquarters site in Lacombe, LA 

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (Service), Southeast Louisiana National Wildlife Refuges Complex (Refuges) is responding to damage and access challenges in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida. Efforts are underway to open access to all public use locations across the nine Refuges in the complex. On Monday, August 30, 2021, a Task Force of Service personnel arrived with additional resources; trucks, chainsaws, heavy equipment and provisions to stabilize facilities and remove hazards.

Crews are hard at work but reaching some areas of our Refuges may be challenging due to downed trees and submerged debris. Visitors should plan accordingly and use caution while visiting the Refuges. We ask that you exercise patience as we work to open access to public use areas. We are committed to providing the quality public use experiences that you have come to expect from the Southeast Louisiana National Wildlife Refuges.

The Southeast Louisiana National Wildlife Refuges Complex Headquarters location at 61389 Hwy 434 in Lacombe, LA will be closed until Monday, October 4, 2021 or later. This closure is to ensure our public safety as we clear trails and roadways from Hurricane Ida debris and downed trees. The Bayou Lacombe Visitor Center will also remain closed, as it has been since March 2020 due to safety precautions in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information or to check out other closures visit the Refuges websites (listed below) or call the main office at 985/882-2000. The combined Annual User Brochure with Fishing and Hunting Regulations for Bayou Teche, Big Branch Marsh, Bogue Chitto, Breton, Delta and Mandalay can be downloaded at https://www.fws.gov/southeast/pdf/regulations/big-branch-marsh-national-wildlife-refuge-hunt-fish.pdfOR can be picked up at various public use kiosks throughout the complex. Cat Island National Wildlife Refuge hunting regulations can be found at Lower Mississippi River Refuge Complex – https://www.fws.gov/southeast/pdf/regulations/lower-mississippi-river-refuge-complex.pdf

All hunting seasons will proceed in accordance with Federal and State Regulations.