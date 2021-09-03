Silver alert issued by MBI for Kemper County woman

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 79-year-old Molly Ruth Netherland of Dekalb, MS, in Kemper County.

She is described as a white female, five feet five inches tall, weighing 125 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing white jogging pants, a white shirt, crocs, and a dark-colored sweatshirt.

She was last seen Thursday, September 2, 2021, at about 8:15 pm in the 5500 block of Old Jackson Road in Kemper County, walking in an unknown direction.

Family members say Molly Ruth Netherland suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Molly Ruth Netherland, contact Kemper County Sheriff’s Office at 601-743-2255.