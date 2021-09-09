Shirley “Sissy” Tullos Smith

September 6, 2021

Graveside Funeral Services for Shirley “Sissy” Tullos Smith, age 83, of Bogalusa, LA, formerly of Picayune, MS, who passed away Monday, September 6, 2021, will be held Saturday, September 11, 2021, at 10:00 am at New Palestine Cemetery.

Burial will be in New Palestine Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Bro. Tommy Varnado will officiate the service.

A native of Varnado, LA, she enjoyed sewing, crocheting, and was a devoted member of TOPS, and she also loved spending time with her nieces and nephews. Sissy will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert O. Tullos and Daisy Lee Moody Tullos; her loving and devoted husband of over 50 years, Grady Smith; her son, Robert Michael “Mickey” Smith; and her sister, Charlene Williams.

Left to cherish her memory are her brother, Jerry O. (Margaret) Tullos; her nieces and nephew, Dawn Alford, Jerry Brent Tullos, Cindy (Darren) LeBeau, and Sonya (Kenny) Eriksen; several great nieces and nephews; great great nephews, Cooper Alford, Preston Pene, and her dear friend, Tana Penton Harrison.

