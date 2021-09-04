Rep. Troy Carter, LA delegation send letter to President Biden stating need for emergency funds for hurricane recovery

NEW ORLEANS, LA. – Today, Congressman Troy A. Carter Sr. and the entire Louisiana congressional delegation sent a letter to President Biden on the need for Congress to provide substantial and robust emergency supplemental appropriations to address Hurricane Ida and other storms.

The delegation wrote, “The full extent of Louisiana’s damages have not yet been determined and will likely not be fully known until after immediate matters of public safety are addressed.”

They go on to state that, “Without substantial and robust emergency appropriations from Congress to critical unmet needs accounts like the CDBG-DR program, Louisiana families will continue to languish as a result of these devastating storms.”