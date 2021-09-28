Reiss Tilman “R.T.” Harberson

September 25, 2021

Reiss Tilman “R.T.” Harberson took his final ride home on September 25, 2021. He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 57 years Linda Raye; his mother and father, Grady and Loie Harberson; two brothers, Buddy and Ed Harberson. Those left to remember him and carry on his legacy are his two sons, Rocky Harberson, Ed Harberson and his daughter, Tammy (George) Marshall. R.T. was blessed to have four grandchildren, Cresta (Brett) Bonin, Ashley (Matthew) Bilbo, Erin Dobbs, and Buddy Harberson; six great grandchildren, Heather Baker, Sophia Bonin, Sam Bilbo, Zoie Bonin, MaKenzie Bonin, and Molly Raye Bilbo.

R.T. and Linda returned home to Carriere in 1984 and opened “R.T’s Feed and Seed.” A few years later, he moved his feed store to his barn, so he could enjoy spending time with his horses. He rode, raced, and trained horses his entire life, and will be remembered as a true cowboy. A Celebration of Life will be held at First Baptist Church of Carriere on October 9, 2021 at 12:00pm. The family asks in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in honor of the Harberson family. act.all.org

