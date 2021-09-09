Rebecca Irene “Becky” Blades

September 3, 2021

A Celebration of Life for Rebecca Irene “Becky” Blades, age 65, of Picayune, MS, who passed away Friday, September 3, 2021, will be held Saturday, September 11, 2021, at 2:00 pm at Resurrection Life Worship Center.

Arrangements are under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Rev. Allen Hickman and Rev. Dan Finley will officiate the service.

