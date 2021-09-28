PRCC receives $200,000 grant for Apprenticeship training

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – Pearl River Community College has received a $200,000 grant through the Mississippi Apprenticeship Program (MAP) to provide training to South Mississippi workers.

PRCC was notified last month of the award, which is supported by the U.S. Department of Labor.

Grant funds will be used to promote the benefits of apprenticeship for local businesses, support program development, and provide consultative services to organizations about how to best design and implement technical apprenticeship standards.

“This grant is critical for our ability to continue helping businesses to implement work-based learning initiatives,” said Rebecca Brown, Dean of Workforce and Community Development at PRCC. “We have been successful in supporting companies such as Chain Electric to develop thriving apprenticeship programs and want to build on that to reach more organizations looking to grow their own subject matter experts.

“It’s a great opportunity for people who want to combine on-the-job training with applicable classroom education, all while getting paid.”

MAP has been in partnership to support PRCC in its efforts to promote apprenticeships since 2016 and has collaborated with several local businesses and industries that have identified their training needs.

“I cannot think of a better investment for Workforce Development in Mississippi,” said Dr. Adam Breerwood, President of Pearl River Community College. “This program will not only assist in alleviating the financial challenges many students face but provide the training necessary to build the state’s workforce.

“Apprenticeship opportunities provide the ideal route to gain the valuable experience that every employer is seeking in its employees. We are grateful to the Mississippi Department of Employment Security for their vision and our partnership in providing this pathway for our students.”

The MAP is administered through the state Office of Apprenticeship in coordination with the Mississippi Department of Employment Security.

“Mississippi’s Apprenticeship Program is housed inside our agency and we could not be prouder than to present a program that provides great value to employers in our state,” said Jackie Turner, Executive Director for the Mississippi Department of Employment Security (MDES).

“Our agency continues to encourage partnerships between community colleges, business, and industry partners with goals we have set to expand opportunities in Registered Apprenticeship for women, youth, people of color, rural communities, justice-involved individuals, and people with disabilities,” Turner said.

PRCC already works with area industries to provide specialized training to meet specific needs. This apprenticeship program is one more tool the college can use to ensure area employers have access to a skilled workforce.

Companies wishing to learn more about how to use apprenticeships to build their own skilled talent pipeline should contact PRCC Manufacturing and Apprenticeship Specialist, Phillip Duke, at pduke@prcc.edu.