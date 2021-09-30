PRCC announces Homecoming court

By Laura O’Neill

Picayune Item

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — The Pearl River Community College student body has elected the Homecoming Court for 2021. Their official presentation will be just prior to the Pearl River versus Holmes football game on Oct. 7. Gates at Dobie Holden Stadium open at 6 p.m., with the court presentation scheduled for around 6:25 p.m. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Tickets are available online at PRCCAthletics.com/tickets.

QUEEN

The 2021 Homecoming Queen is Picayune resident, Aliciana Carter.

Carter is the daughter of Leslie Ellis Smith, Jonathan Smith, and Alvin Carter. Carter was a graduate of Picayune Memorial high School, where she was part of the Show Choir, the Pride of the Tide, as well as Lady Tide Softball and Volleyball teams. She is currently in the Medical Laboratory Technology program and a member of the String of Pearls dance team. After PRCC, Carter plans to obtain a bachelor’s degree in biological sciences.

“Being a Queen is more than just wearing a crown,” said Carter. “To me being a Queen means strength, to humble yourself, to respect others, having the courage to stand up for her and her student body, a start of making more friendships and unforgettable memories.

“Representing my school as Homecoming Queen is a huge honor. In every woman, there is a Queen.”

FRESHMAN MAIDS

This year’s Freshman Maids are Alexis Johnston from Richton, Jazzalyn Arianna Gelinas from Bay St. Louis, McKenzie Hanson from Hurley and Kellie Hunt from Picayune.

Johnston is the daughter of Kristen and Charles Cochran. She graduated from First Assembly Christian Academy during which time she played volleyball and softball in an out of school league. She is planning to complete her associate degree in nursing with the desire to work at a hospital with NICU babies.

“For me being able to represent the homecoming court is an honor and I’m thankful and blessed for the opportunity to make new friends and represent PRCC,” said Johnston.

Gelinas is the daughter of Shannon and Gerard Gelinas. She is a graduate of Bay High School where she enjoyed spending time with friends. She is currently in the Business Management and Entrepreneurship program with a vision of opening a bakery and becoming a licensed herbalist.

“For me getting on the homecoming court means new friends, new opportunities, and supporting my school’s football team,” said Gelinas. “Each student plays a role in this school but to be noticed without striving to be noticed is what true elegance is about.”

Hunt is the daughter of DeAnna and Jason Hunt. She graduated from Picayune Memorial High School where she was on the Lady Tide Softball team all four years and the Lady Tide Volleyball team for two years. Her concentration at PRCC is Business Management and she is a member of the PRCC softball team. After graduating, she plans to go into real estate.

“I am so excited to represent the freshmen class as a 2021 Homecoming maid,” said Hunt. “My family has been deeply rooted in this institution for decades and it gives me great pride to be a part of such a prestigious group. I am humbled that my peers elected me for this great honor.”

Hanson is the daughter of Mashay and George Hanson. A graduate of East Central High School, she was a member of the cheerleading squad for all four years. Currently, she is pursuing general studies for an associate’s degree while being a Wildcat Cheerleader and holding a work study position in the Admissions Office.

“The many blessings that God has given me, I know we are called to use them as glory to him,” said Hanson. “He set my path, and now I am walking it. I am beyond blessed with the support from our study body for voting me as a Freshman Maid.”

SOPHOMORE MAIDS

Sophomore Maids for 2021 are Leah Brienne Penton from Carriere, Destiney Cangelosi from Slidell, Louisiana, Lexi Barnett from Poplarville and Priscilla Bolian from Diamondhead.

Penton is the daughter of Amy Dossett, Kyle Dossett, Terry James Penton and Brittney Penton. She graduated from Pearl River Central High School where she was on the varsity softball and cheer teams, the dance team, Beta Club, and the National Honor Society. She is in the Dental Assisting program with plans to apply for Dental Hygiene instead. She is a member of the String of Pearls dance team and Phi Theta Kappa honor society. After graduation, she wants to be employed as a Registered Dental Hygienist.

“I am overjoyed to represent Pearl River this year as a sophomore maid,” said Penton. “While all the activities that come with being a homecoming maid are so exciting and the connections you make with people along the way are treasured, it fills my heart with gratefulness just to be given this wonderful opportunity.

“I am so honored to have been elected by my friends and peers, and I will cherish this moment for a lifetime.”

Cangelosi is the daughter of Chantelle Congelosi and Kris Stravinsky. She is a graduate of Slidell High School where she was on the volleyball team. She is in the nursing program and plans to attend LSU to enter the field of anesthesiology.

“It is such an honor to represent PRCC as homecoming maid,” said Cangelosi. “Many people look forward to this time of year specifically for this occasion! It is such an overwhelming, joyful honor to celebrate with the rest of the lovely ladies on the court.

“I am thankful to everyone who blessed me with this occasion.”

Barnett is the daughter of Stefanie and Duane Smith. A graduate of Pearl River Central High School, she was a member of the Beta Club and National Honor Society. At PRCC, she is studying psychology while also being a member of the Baptist Student Union, Honors Institute, an officer of Phi Theta Kappa and a Student Government Association sophomore representative.

“I am so honored to represent the sophomore student body as a Homecoming Maid,” said Barnett. “Thank you PRCC for giving me this opportunity and for giving me lifelong friends.”

Bolian is the daughter of Alissa and Carl Bolian. She was homeschooled during which time she was a competitive dancer for a decade, a model, and an assistant dance teacher. Bolian is in the Dental Hygiene program as well as a member of the Baptist Student Union, Phi Theta Kappa, and String of Pearls dance team. She plans to be a registered dental hygienist after graduation.

“Thank you to the PRCC student body for a dream come true,” said Bolian. “To be on homecoming court means new friends and memories that will last for a lifetime. It is such a phenomenal honor to be able to represent this school.”

HOMECOMING WEEK

Beginning Monday, Pearl River will be hosting a number of events for faculty, students and the community in the leadup to Thursday's game. Check back at PRCC.edu for a full list of events.

