PRC SPCA raising funds to win grant

The Pearl River County SPCA is participating in the Michelson Found Animals Saving Pets Challenge. Through the month of September, the local shelter and 238 other shelters across the country will compete for whoever can get the most donations.

The Michelson Found Animals Saving Pets Challenge is a fundraising campaign for animal shelters and rescue groups, with the goal of keeping pets out of shelters.

All participating organizations will raise money and compete for $150,000 in grants and bonus prizes given by the foundation.

Every week of September organizations have the opportunity to win additional prizes during the challenge. Michelson Found Animals is giving away $50,000 in bonus prize money during the course of this year’s challenge.

As of Friday, Pearl River County’s SPCA was in 23rd place, raising $975 in donations. The challenge will end Sept, 30, residents can go to Savingpetschallenge.org to make a donation.