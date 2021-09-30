PRC comes in 32nd in fundraising effort

Published 4:59 pm Thursday, September 30, 2021

By David Thornton Jr.

Scorpio is one of many animals available for adoption at the Pearl River County SPCA. Photo by David Thornton Jr.

During the month of September, the Pearl River County SPCA and 238 other shelters across the nation participated in the Michelson Found Animals Saving Pets Challenge. The challenge was to raise the most money for each shelter and rescue group. Thursday, the challenge came to an end but Pearl River County’s SPCA didn’t win the grand prize of $150,000 but did came in 32nd place and raised $2,005 for the shelter.

An overall total of $878,880 was raised from the combined 238 shelters and rescues groups nationwide.

All the money the Pearl River County SPCA raised from the challenge will go towards funding operation expenses associated with sheltering pets for adoption.

