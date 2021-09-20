Picayune prepares for rivalry match against PRC

Maroon Tide’s winning streak came to an end after a 13-27 loss to D’Iberville last Friday. Donta Dowdell ran for two touchdowns and Jamonta Waller led the defense with 11 tackles.

Next on the Maroon Tide’s schedule is the Pearl River Central Blue Devils. The Blue Devils have a good offensive line that’s quick off the ball.

Head Coach Cody Stogner said the Blue Devils are really close to clicking offensively.

“We got to execute the game plan with relentless effort,” said Stogner.

The Maroon Tide’s effort on the field was on display every game this season.

“They might miss an execution here or there but at least the effort is there,” said Stogner.

Leading up to Friday’s matchup against the Blue Devils, Stogner and his team will continue to get better as a team and concentrate on limiting fumbles and turnovers. The Maroon Tide has had at least one turnover in every game so far this season.

“That’s not good, you can’t win a lot of games when you’re turning the ball over,” said Stogner.

With four games under Picayune’s belt, Stogner said the strength of his team is their effort but he also sees that their weakness has been the simple things that they can control.

The Maroon Tide moves to 3-1 on the season, as they prepare to host Pearl River Central Friday, Sept. 24 at 7 p.m.