Pearl River women stumble against Gulf Coast

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — The Pearl River women’s soccer team was unable to get anything going Friday against rival Gulf Coast, falling 2-0.

Gulf Coast (4-3 overall; 3-1 MACCC South) was on the attack early, nearly getting on the board in the 2ndminute.

After getting through the Pearl River (3-4-1; 2-2-1) defensive line, the Bulldog forward dashed into the box and took a shot, but Aníta Guðmundsdóttir (Kópavogur, Iceland.; Flensborg) quickly stuck her left leg out to block the shot.

In the 10th minute, Aubrey Wawrek (Long Beach; Our Lady Academy) broke through the Gulf Coast defense. She dribbled along the left side of the box and played a cross, but no one was able to find it.

Pearl River had another promising chance in the 27th minute as Jessica Harrison (Gulfport; St. Patrick) crossed a ball to Zaria Crumpton (Leakesville; Greene County), but she was unable to put a foot on it.

Gulf Coast broke the scoreless tie in the 36th minute, allowing the Bulldogs to go into the halftime break with a 1-0 lead.

One minute into the second half, MGCCC added another goal to their tally, putting Pearl River in a 2-0 hole.

The Wildcats had a good chance to break the shutout In the 71st minute of the night, but Harrison’s shot went above the crossbar.

The two-goal advantage was enough for Gulf Coast as they closed out the match to earn the victory.

UP NEXT

Pearl River hits the road next Friday to take on Itawamba. The match is set to begin at 4 p.m.