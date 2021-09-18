Pearl River volleyball makes quick work of Champion Christian

SENATOBIA, Miss. — The Pearl River volleyball team turned in a dominating performance Saturday, defeating NCCAA opponent Champion Christian 3-0 (25-20, 25-13, 25-21).

The win was the 10th of the season for the Wildcats.

Pearl River (10-2 overall) jumped out to a big lead over Champion Christian (1-5) in the early going, but the Tigers clawed their way back into the contest.

The momentum looked as if it had swung in Champion Christian’s favor, but the Wildcats slammed the door to win the set 25-20.

Pearl River put their dominance on display in the second set of the day winning the set by 12 points at 25-13.

In what proved to be the final set of the day, the Wildcats and Tigers matched each other’s points throughout the duration of the set, but Pearl River pulled away late to win the set 25-21.

UP NEXT

The Wildcats return to the court on Monday as they hit the road to take on Louisiana College. The match is set to begin at 5 p.m.