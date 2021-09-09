Patricia Stockstill Grice

September 8, 2021

A Graveside Service for Patricia Stockstill Grice, age 87 of Picayune, MS, who passed away Wednesday, September 8, 2021 will be held Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 4:00PM at New Palestine Cemetery.

Burial will be at New Palestine Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home

Mrs. Susan Spiers will officiate the service.

