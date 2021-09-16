Patricia “Pat” Currie Burge

August 1, 2021

Patricia “Pat” Currie Burge, age 70, lifetime resident of Picayune, Mississippi, passed away Sunday, August 1, 2021.

A memorial service will be held 5:00 p.m. Saturday, October 9, 2021, at West Union Baptist Church, Carriere, Mississippi.

Services are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home.