Patricia “Pat” Currie Burge
August 1, 2021
Patricia “Pat” Currie Burge, age 70, lifetime resident of Picayune, Mississippi, passed away Sunday, August 1, 2021.
A memorial service will be held 5:00 p.m. Saturday, October 9, 2021, at West Union Baptist Church, Carriere, Mississippi.
