Pascagoula Woman Pleads Guilty to Drug Charges

Gulfport, Miss. – A Pascagoula woman pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute narcotics, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Acting Special Agent in Charge Paul Brown of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

According to court documents, Christina Elizabeth Hand, 40, conspired with others to distribute methamphetamine in Jackson County between 2016 through 2021.

Hand is scheduled to be sentenced on November 23, 2021, and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The FBI Safe Streets Task Force in Pascagoula is investigating the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Annette Williams is prosecuting the case.