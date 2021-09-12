Nine Individuals to Receive Professional of the Year Award at National Sports Safety and Security Conference & Exhibition

A total of nine professionals will be recognized for their leadership in addressing safety and security issues during the 2021 National Sports Safety and Security Conference & Exhibition set for Nov. 9-10 in Phoenix. This year’s theme is Reconnect. Reflect. Inspire.

More than 450 security professionals and 60 vendor exhibits are expected for the national conference. The event is presented annually by the National Center for Spectator Sports Safety and Security (NCS4) at The University of Southern Mississippi (USM).

The Professional of the Year Award recognizes a member of management in the field that has, over the past year, demonstrated outstanding leadership in addressing safety/security issues. In addition to the enhanced safety and security of their venue, the recipient’s contributions have set an example for others to follow. The award is sponsored by CSA360 Software, a complete software platform for security and crowd management operations.

“What a stellar group of professionals we are honoring this year. And there is no greater honor than being recognized by your peers for the work being conducted on a daily basis to ensure the safety and security of all,” said Dr. Stacey A. Hall, NCS4 Executive Director and Professor of Sport Management. “These individuals make a difference in our industry and we look forward to acknowledging their contributions to the field.”

Each league or organization selects the criteria and makes the determination as to who will be recognized. Individuals being recognized include:

Ben Rolens, Katy ISD (High School)

Katy ISD (High School) Drew Pittman, Baylor University (Collegiate)

Baylor University (Collegiate) Byron Hatch, SEC (Collegiate)

SEC (Collegiate) JP Hayslip, Philadelphia Eagles (NFL)

Philadelphia Eagles (NFL) Brandon Flynn, Tampa Sports Authority (NFL)

Tampa Sports Authority (NFL) Jose Pico, Miami FC (MLS)

Miami FC (MLS) Salvatore DeAngelis, Philadelphia Phillies (MLB)

Philadelphia Phillies (MLB) Jody Young, Edmonton Oilers (NHL)

Edmonton Oilers (NHL) Mike Garrity, Little Rock Marathon (Marathon)

For more information about the conference, visit http://www.ncs4.usm.edu/conference/ and for more information about the awards, visit https://ncs4.usm.edu/about/ncs4-recognition-awards/.

About the 12th Annual Conference:

The National Sports Safety and Security Conference & Exhibition will be held in Phoenix at the JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort and Spa on Nov. 9-10. The conference will attract over 450 attendees and 60 exhibitors representing professional sports, intercollegiate athletics, interscholastic athletics, marathon and endurance events, sport and entertainment facilities, and those who provide safety and security products and services to the industry. For more information, visit http://www.ncs4.usm.edu/conference/.