Mississippi Forestry Commission Names New Director of Communications and Outreach

JACKSON, Miss. – Krissa Easley has been named Director of Communications and Outreach for the Mississippi Forestry Commission (MFC), effective October 1, 2021.

Easley joined MFC in 2020 as the Digital Content Specialist. In this new role, Easley will be responsible for managing and directing MFC’s internal and external communications, media relations, agency publications, MFC’s digital and social media presence, in addition to MFC’s public information and outreach programs.

She has 20 years of extensive experience in Marketing & Communication. Prior to working at MFC, Easley was the Marketing and Communications Manager for The Mississippi Bar. She also previously served as the Marketing & Communications Manager for the Mississippi Association of REALTORS.

“Krissa is a tremendous asset to our team and mission,” said Russell Bozeman, State Forester. “Her wealth of experience will continue driving the success of our communication and outreach strategies.”

Originally from Ocean Springs, Easley is a 2002 graduate of Mississippi State University. She and her husband, Derek Easley, reside in Madison with their three sons.