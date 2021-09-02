Millsaps College Featured in The Princeton Review’s  “Best 387 Colleges” for 2022 

Jackson, Miss. — Millsaps College is one of the best institutions of higher learning for undergraduates according to the 2022 edition of “The Best 387 Colleges” guide published by The Princeton Review. It is the only private college in Mississippi, and one of only two institutions in the state, listed in this year’s guide.

Approximately 14% of the 2,700 four-year colleges in the United States are profiled in the annual publication. Colleges are chosen based on data collected by The Princeton Review, including surveys of students who rate and report on various aspects of their campus and community experiences.

“The inclusion of Millsaps College in this year’s listing by The Princeton Review reinforces what is already known by our students, faculty, staff, alumni and friends of the college,” said Dr. Rob Pearigen, president of Millsaps. “We offer students a learning and living experience, supported by the best faculty, that is unmatched by any other college or university in Mississippi or, for that matter, our region.”

That experience was eagerly sought out by the students who came to Millsaps this fall. The incoming class is one of the largest in nearly a decade. Over half of the students come from Mississippi or Louisiana, with Alabama, Texas and Florida rounding out the top five states.

Millsaps holds the distinction of being the first college in Mississippi to be awarded a Phi Beta Kappa chapter, and it also has the highest graduation rate of any four-year college or university in the state.

“We salute Millsaps for its outstanding academics and we are genuinely pleased to recommend it to prospective applications searching for their ‘best-fit’ college,” said Rob Franek, editor-in-chief of The Princeton Review and lead author of “The Best 387 Colleges.”