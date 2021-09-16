Michael Patrick O’Connor

September 12, 2021

Michael Patrick O’Connor of Carriere, Mississippi passed away on Sunday, September 12, 2021, at the age of 70, in the comfort of his home.

A Celebration of Life will be held by family at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church with 11:00 a.m. Mass on Friday October 1, 2021. A private burial will be held by family at Saint Joseph Abby Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home.