MHP works fatal crash in George County

Published 4:56 pm Thursday, September 30, 2021

By Special to the Item

On Thursday, September 30, 2021, at approximately 6:23 a.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 26 in George County.

A 1995 GMC Sierra driven by Cody Allen Rogers, 21, of Lucedale, Miss., was traveling West on Highway 26. A 2018 Western Star log truck driven by Tony Allen, 54, of Lucedale, Miss., was traveling East on Highway

26. Both vehicles made contact causing the GMC to overturn, ejecting the driver. The 2018 Western Star traveled off the roadway, jackknifed, and collided with several trees. Cody Allen Rogers received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

