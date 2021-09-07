MHP provides Labor Day Travel Enforcement Period statistics

JACKSON, Miss – The Mississippi Highway Patrol concluded its 2021 Labor Day Travel Enforcement Period, which began Friday, September 3rd, at 12:01 a.m. and ended Monday, September 6th at midnight. No fatal collisions or DUI arrests occurred within Troop K, which includes the six coastal counties.

Throughout the period, MHP issued 6635 citations, including 186 DUI arrests, 330 seatbelt citations, and 113 child restraint citations. MHP also investigated 146 motor vehicle crashes with 54 injuries and six fatalities. Troopers assisted with heavy traffic issues throughout the enforcement period as a result of Hurricane Ida recovery efforts.

Information concerning the fatal crashes investigated is as follows:

On Saturday, September 4th, 2021, at approximately 5:47 p.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to fatal traffic crash at the intersection of MS 7 and County Road 333 in Grenada County. A 2011 Toyota Sequoia driven by Abigail Branch, 37, of Holly Springs, MS, was traveling northbound on MS 7. A 2007 Nissan Altima driven by Ladarrius Campbell, 21, of Grenada, MS, was traveling westbound on County Road 333 and proceeded into the intersection of MS 7 and County Road 333. The Toyota Sequoia collided with left side of the Nissan Altima. Ladarrius Campbell received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene. Janie Branch, 3, of Holly Springs, MS, was transported to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, where she later succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash.

On Sunday, September 5th, 2021, at approximately 5:54 a.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to fatal traffic crash at the intersection of US 61 and Green River Road in Tunica County. A 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt driven by Nrsimha Broomfield, 30, of Memphis, TN, was traveling southbound on US 61. A 2014 Nissan Versa driven by Chad Little, 64, of Southaven, MS, was traveling eastbound on Green River Road and proceeded into the intersection of US 61 and Green River Road. The Chevrolet Cobalt collided with left side of the Nissan Versa. Chad Little and rear passenger Brett Little received fatal injuries from the crash and were both pronounced dead on the scene.

On Monday, September 6th, 2021, at approximately 7:20 p.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal traffic crash on US 84 in Lincoln County. A 2003 Nissan Altima driven by Megan E. Burr, 28, of Brookhaven, MS, was traveling westbound on US 84. A 2010 Nissan Titan pickup driven by Bolton A. Billiot, 18, of Kentwood, LA, was traveling eastbound on US 84. The Nissan Altima left the roadway, crossed the median, and traveled into the eastbound lanes of US 84 colliding with the Nissan Titan pickup.

Megan E. Burr and rear passenger Travis Burr, 3, of Brookhaven, MS, received fatal injuries from the crash and were pronounced dead on the scene.

All crashes remain under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.