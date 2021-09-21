MDEQ Solid Waste Assistance Grants Deadline is October 1

(JACKSON, Miss.) – The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality’s (MDEQ) Waste Division is accepting applications from local governments for its Solid Waste Assistance Grants until October 1.

“The Solid Waste Assistance Grants program has been very successful over many years helping local governments improve their management of solid waste. Over the past four years, we have averaged a total of $1.15 million awarded for vital, local programs. We encourage cities and counties to review the information and submit an application,” said Chris Wells, MDEQ Executive Director.

Solid Waste Assistance Grants are used by local communities for activities such as programs to prevent and clean up illegal dumps; to aid in the hiring of local solid waste enforcement officers; for public education efforts on solid waste disposal and recycling; and, to support and establish programs for the collection of white goods, household hazardous waste, bulky wastes, and recyclables.

The grants are funded by a $1 per ton solid waste disposal fee that landfill operators pay each year to the Mississippi Department of Revenue. Eligible local governments can apply for the competitive grants by October 1 for the fall grant cycle and by April 1 for the spring cycle. Allocated, non-competitive solid waste assistance grants are also available to county governments with an April 30 deadline.