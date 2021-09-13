MBI seeking assistance in locating missing Marion County teen

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 16-year-old Karlee Anna Barber of Columbia, MS, in Marion County.

She is described as a bi-racial female, five feet six inches tall, weighing 110 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen Saturday, September 11, 2021, between 2:00 and 4:20, am in the 1500 block of Bethel Church Road in Marion County.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Karlee Anna Barber, contact Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 601-736-5051.

See attached photos.