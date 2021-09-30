MBI requests public’s help in locating missing Hancock County woman

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 62-year-old Barabara Bond Prater of Bay St. Louis, MS, in Hancock County.

She is described as a white female, five feet tall, weighing 120 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

She was last seen Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at about 11:00 pm in the 400 block of Ruella Street in Hancock County, walking in an unknown direction.

Family members say Barabara Bond Prater suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Barabara Bond Prater, contact Bay St. Louis Police Department at 228-255-9191.

