MBI asks for help to locate missing Carroll County man

Update, the missing man has been found and is safe.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 74-year-old Mitchell Roby Baugh of Carrollton, MS, Carroll County.

He is described as a white male, five feet eleven inches tall, weighing 185 pounds, with gray hair and hazel eyes.

He was last seen Thursday, September 2, 2021, at about 7:45 am in the 4300 block of County Road 144 in Carrollton County, walking in an unknown direction.

He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and khaki pants.

Family members say Mitchell Roby Baugh suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Mitchell Roby Baugh, contact Carroll County Sheriff Department at 662-237-9319.