Marilyn Brown-Hinton

Marilyn Jessatina Brown Hinton completed her service for the Lord on August 28, 2021, at Singing River Hospital in Gulfport, MS. Sister Marilyn Jessatina Brown was born on July 18,1962 in Chicago, Illinois to Jesse Burell and Mary Brown. Marilyn accepted Christ at an early age under the leadership of Bishop Larry McGathan.

She graduated in from Castle Mount High School and attended Merritt College in Oakland, CA. She was an administrator for several Real Estate companies in Oakland, CA.

Sister Marilyn met and married the love of her life, Bishop Andre Hinton. She was a true servant of God and her mission was to help bring others to Christ. She served in many capacities in the church, Sunday School teacher, licensed missionary, mother to many, and a great cook.

Sister Marilyn and Bishop Andre moved to Picayune, MS and became active in the community. Marilyn was affectionately known as “Tina” in Picayune, MS. She later joined McDowell Memorial Church of God In Christ, in 2005, under the leadership of Elder Robert Hawkins in Gulfport, MS. After her move to Picayune, MS she worked a Pine Tree Lane, but she later found her true calling. Tina was a very caring person and always had a smile for everyone she met.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Brown and her father Jesse Burell. One brother, Percy Brown and a brother in -law James Hinton.

She leaves to cherish her memories, her devoted and loving husband of over 29 years, Bishop Andre Hinton; two special sons Romel (NY) Deandre McDonald ; a special daughter Ravon McDonald both of Picayune, MS one brother Ronnie “Tee” Thornton Brown; Antioch CA; two great nieces Ebony Brown, Hayward (CA) Julia Brown (NY); three brothers in law Otis Hinton, Ronald Hinton, and Gerald Hinton all of Picayune, MS; three sisters in -law Inez Hinton of Picayune, MS; Ruth Hinton and Willie Mae Bender of Gulfport, MS. A mother in love Mrs. Cora Mae Hinton of Picayune, MS. A host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Interment will be in the New Palestine Cemetery.

Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home