Marching Band Celebrates 101st Anniversary,  Invites Members Back to Participate

The Pride of Mississippi Marching Band at The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) School of Music celebrates the program’s 101st year by inviting all alumni back to perform with the band at the final home game of the season on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021.

The Southern Miss Golden Eagles face Florida International University on the traditional senior day to close the regular season. Registration to participate is open now through Oct. 31 at www.usm.edu/band.

“Eat your Thanksgiving feast on Thursday, have a second helping or two, enjoy your family time and then join your Alumni Band family for dessert on Saturday,” said Ron Hancock, Pride alum and event organizer. “We are hoping to have more than 101 participants from across the years join us in a daylong celebration.”

The day begins early with check-in and rehearsal, then a campus tour and lunch with the band. Eagle Walk kicks off the afternoon before marching into the stadium to sit with The Pride, perform at halftime, and wrap up the evening with friends. While family members and guests are welcome to observe the festivities, they will need to purchase their own tickets to the game and purchase lunch at The Fresh if they wish.

Music is available for download and answers to more frequently asked questions may be found at www.usm.edu/band.

“We look forward to welcoming the incredible alumni of this program back to campus to celebrate with us,” said Dr. Travis Higa, director of The Pride of Mississippi.