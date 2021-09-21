LSU Reilly Center’s ‘Racism: Dismantling the System’ Season Opener To Cover Anti-Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Racism

BATON ROUGE—Racism experienced in Asian, Asian American and Pacific Islander communities is highlighted in the first episode of the LSU Reilly Center for Media & Public Affairs’ “Racism: Dismantling the System” virtual series. Anti-AAPI Racism and Its Effects will contribute to the global discussion on Asian and Pacific Islander racism brought to the forefront during the COVID-19 pandemic. Join the discussion on Tuesday, Sept. 28, at 3:30 p.m. CT by registering on Eventbrite.

September’s conversation will delve into the complex history of AAPI racism, from exclusionary immigration policies to the use of Japanese American internment camps. The episode is inspired by the Stop AAPI Hate movement and efforts to highlight the often overlooked systemic and institutionalized racism that affects AAPI communities.

Sherry Liang, University of Georgia student and former editor-in-chief of an independent, student-run newspaper The Red & Black, will moderate the conversation featuring academics, activists and journalists.

“I’m thrilled to learn from this panel of experts across academia, media, activism and other disciplines,” Liang said. “I hope our conversation illustrates a more holistic picture of the strides and adversities Asian American and Pacific Islanders continue to face.”

The LSU Reilly Center for Media & Public Affairs will host the episode in partnership with Southern University and A&M College’s Nelson Mandela College of Government and Social Sciences, Louisiana Budget Project, NAACP Louisiana State Conference and the LSU Office of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion.

Panelists include:

Priyanka Bhatt , Staff Attorney, Project South

, Staff Attorney, Project South Keva X Bui, Ph.D. Candidate in Ethnic Studies, University of California, San Diego

Ph.D. Candidate in Ethnic Studies, University of California, San Diego Natasha Chen Christensen , Associate Professor of Sociology, Monroe Community College

, Associate Professor of Sociology, Monroe Community College Liz Koh , Morning Anchor, WAFB-TV

, Morning Anchor, WAFB-TV Eunice Kim , Program Manager, Stop AAPI Hate

, Program Manager, Stop AAPI Hate Craig Santos Perez, Professor in the English Department at the University of Hawaiʻi, Mānoa

The series will be hosted on Zoom and broadcast on Facebook Live. Admission is free, but you must register in advance on Eventbrite to receive the Zoom meeting access code. Previous episodes are available for viewing on the Manship School’s YouTube channel. For more information, contact ksibley1@lsu.edu.