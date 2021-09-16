Lookouts rally late to beat M-Braves, 6-5, on Wednesday

CHATTANOOGA, TN – The Chattanooga Lookouts came back in the bottom of the eighth inning to beat the Mississippi Braves 6-5 Wednesday night. A costly error in the bottom of the eighth allowed two runs to score, which was the deciding factor. However, Alan Rangel was brilliant on the mound for the M-Braves yet again.

The loss was just the third this season in 51 games when leading after seven innings. The win for Chattanooga keeps the Lookouts in the hunt for the second spot in the Championship Series, moving to 2.5 games behind Birmingham with four games to play. Birmingham and Montgomery were rained out on Wednesday.

The M-Braves (66-43) started the scoring in the top of the first inning. Trey Harris doubled with one out and scored two batters later on Shea Langeliers RBI single to left field. CJ Alexander followed with a single to move Langeliers to third. A balk allowed Langeliers to score to give the M-Braves an early 2-0 lead. Langeliers has five RBI’s through the first two games of the series.

That would remain the score until the sixth inning.

Hector Perez started the top of the sixth inning in relief of Ricky Salinas. Salinas finished with 5.0 innings, three hits, seven strikeouts, and two earned runs.

The Lookouts (57-53) tallied a run in the bottom of the sixth inning. Matt Loyd led off with a single, and Chuckie Robinson reached via a fielder’s choice. The M-Braves then looked to have turned a double play, but a questionable call by the umpire ruled that shortstop Braden Shewmake came off the second base bag before catching the ball. That allowed the runners to advance to second and third. Lorenzo Cedrola followed with an RBI single to right field to put the Lookouts on the board. A wild pitch allowed Robinson to score and tie the game at 2.

The M-Braves quickly responded in the top of the seventh inning. Alexander opened the inning with a walk, and Wendell Rijo followed with a double to left field. Two batters later, Ramos the plated Rijo on an RBI fielder’s choice. After a walk to Justin Dean, Harris came up with the bases loaded and two outs. Harris delivered a two-RBI single to left field to regain the lead 5-2 and end Perez’s night.

Hayden Deal (L, 3-3) replaced Rangel after six excellent innings. Rangel finished with 6.0 innings, four hits, seven strikeouts, and two earned runs. Rangel was a questionable call away from throwing six shutout innings. Rangel has logged four quality starts in his seven M-Braves outings and has logged 41 strikeouts to five walks in 34.0 innings since the promotion from Rome. Drew Mount walked to start the inning against Deal. After back-to-back groundouts to advance Mount to third, Loyd collected an RBI single to left field to cut the lead to 5-3.

The Lookouts rallied in the bottom of the eighth inning. Cedrola led off with a single, and Wilson Garcia walked, which ended Deal’s night. Troy Bacon (BS, 1) came into the game, and Robbie Tenerowicz greeted him with an infield single. After back-to-back strikeouts, Brian Rey walked to plate a run. An error on the next batter allowed two runs to score and gave the Lookouts a 6-5 lead.

Game three of the final series of the regular season is Thursday night at AT&T Field in Chattanooga. RHP Freddy Tarnok (3-2, 2.41) will start for the M-Braves against Chattanooga LHP Jacques Pucheu (1-0, 0.90). The first pitch is set for 6:15 pm CT with coverage on 103.9 WYAB, mississippibraves.com , MiLB First Pitch App, and MiLB.TV.

Tickets for all potential 2021 Double-A South Championship Series games at Trustmark Park are on sale now! The top two teams from the Double-A South (regardless of division), based on winning percentage, meet in a best-of-five series for the league championship. The M-Braves have clinched the regular-season title and home-field advantage for Game 3, Game 4 (if necessary), and Game 5 (if necessary). Games one and two of the Championship Series will be played at the second seed’s ballpark.