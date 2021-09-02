Celebration of Life for Linda Susan Wassum, age 69, of Carriere, MS who passed away Monday, August 30, 2021 will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

A native of Sinton, TX, she was a Graphic Design Artist for the Pentagon and a member of the Lutheran Faith. Linda was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend who will be dearly missed.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Gerald William Wassum and Marion Ruth Fisher Wassum.

Left to cherish her memory are her son, Christopher Lee (Laura) Boyd; daughter, Amanda Nicole (Ryan) Richard; grandchildren, Hayley Boyd, Ainsley Boyd, Emalee Boyd, Bentley Richard, Kross Richard, Audrey Moon, Evan Moon, and Braeden Moon; sisters, Carol and Mindy; niece and nephew.

